Correctional officer attacked by eight inmates at Delano prison, CDCR says

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Eight inmates attacked a correctional officer Friday at North Kern State Prison, according to prison officials.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. as the officer conducted security checks on Facility A and found an inmate with a contraband cellphone, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The inmate attacked him, and seven other inmates joined in punching and kicking the officer, CDCR says. Other correctional officers stopped the attack by using pepper spray and a 40mm launcher.

The injured officer was treated and released from a hospital, according to CDCR.

The eight inmates identified in the attack have been rehoused pending an investigation.