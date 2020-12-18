Coroner: Woman found dead in burning home was stabbed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced a 73-year-old woman found dead in Bakersfield had been stabbed.

Rosie Lee Howard died Dec. 10 from “multiple stab wounds,” according to a release sent Thursday afternoon.

That night Sheriff’s officials and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue, near Cottonwood Road, to a 911 call where dispatchers heard a verbal argument, a female screaming and mention of a fire.

When first responders arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found Howard dead inside.

No arrests have been announced in the case.