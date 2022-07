BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot in North Edwards last month died from a shotgun wound, according to the coroner’s office.

Christopher Randall Bolin, 36, of Sun Valley, Nev. was pronounced dead at the scene of the June 10 shooting, a coroner’s release said. He was shot at about 7:40 p.m. in the 18100 block of Avenue B.