Coroner identifies woman killed in street racing crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have identified a woman killed in a crash after her van was hit by a motorist who police say was racing another vehicle in southwest Bakersfield.

Maria Bianey Navarro, 58, died at the scene of the 4:45 p.m. crash Sunday in the 1200 block of Old River Road, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said a red Mustang and gray Dodge Ram were racing when the Mustang lost control and struck a van not involved in the race.

The van, driven by Navarro, spun out of control into oncoming traffic. It was hit by a crane truck, killing Navarro and injuring two juveniles in the van, according to police.

The driver of the Mustang, 50-year-old Ronald Pierce, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury, gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated, reckless driving, reckless driving causing injury and engaging in speed contest.

Pierce is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.