BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a 54-year-old woman who was found dead at a home last week in Oildale.

The woman was identified as Michelle Louise Taylor of Bakersfield. Taylor was found dead on July 7 inside a home on Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court. The sheriff’s office said Taylor was found with what appeared to be a possible stab wound, but the coroner has not yet identified a cause or manner of death.

The next day, KCSO announced the arrest of two teens in connection to Taylor’s killing. The two teens were booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.