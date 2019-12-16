Coroner identifies twin brothers shot dead Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men who were fatally shot Saturday have been identified as Jules William Genis and John Andrew Genis III, and family says they were twins.

A coroner’s release says the men, both 30, were shot at about 5:08 a.m. in the 500 block of Butte Street. Both were taken to Kern Medical, where they were pronounced dead within an hour.

Bakersfield police are investigating.

A candlelight vigil for the brothers is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1805 Scenic View Drive.

Court records show Jules Genis has a lengthy criminal history.

In 2017, Jules Genis pleaded no contest to assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury and possession of metal knuckles, court records show. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

He pleaded no contest to battery on a person and shoplifting charges stemming from a 2013 arrest, records show, and in 2011 received a two-year prison term after pleading no contest to a firearm charge.

John Genis has one criminal conviction in Kern County, according to records. He pleaded no contest to a robbery charged in 2013 and was sentenced to eight years in prison.