Coroner identifies one of two men killed in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified one of the two men shot and killed Monday in southeast Bakersfield.

Allen Ray Banks Jr., 35, died after being shot shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Cottonwood Road and East Pacheco Drive, according to coroner’s officials.

A vehicle seen speeding from the scene was stopped in the 1900 block of East Brundage Lane, police said Inside, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead. Another man died at the scene of the shooting.

It’s unclear whether Banks was the man in the car or at the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.