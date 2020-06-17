One killed, another wounded in shootings Tuesday night in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old wounded in shootings Tuesday evening, Delano police said.

Coroner’s officials and police say Rene Angel Garcia Rodriguez of McFarland was shot in the 1600 block of Ellington Street. He was airlifted to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m.

The 17-year-old male was found suffering gunshot wounds in the area of Albany Park at about 8:53 p.m., according to police. He was listed in stable condition.

No motive has been established or suspects identified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delano Police Department TIP line at 661-721-3369.