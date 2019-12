BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified a man fatally shot Thursday at a motel in southeast Bakersfield.

Daniel Arturo Gil, 30, was shot at about 6:55 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 8223 E. Brundage Lane, according to coroner’s officials. He was pronounced dead about an hour later at Kern Medical.

Two other men were also shot. It’s unknown if they were staying at the motel.

No arrests have been made.