BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot early Sunday in Oildale has been identified.

Timothy Robert Brown, 41, of Bakersfield was found at 2:22 a.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 500 block of El Tejon Avenue, according to coroner’s and sheriff’s officials. He was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead at 3:48 a.m.

No arrests had been made.