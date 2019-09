DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 47-year-old man fatally shot Monday night has been identified.

Coroner’s officials say Marco Antonio Zubiate was shot at about 10:21 p.m. in the 900 block of Kensington Street. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later at Delano Regional Medical Center.

Delano police say Zubiate was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 721-3377 or the TipLine at 721-3369.