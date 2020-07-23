Coroner identifies bicyclist killed on Chester Avenue Sunday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday in central Bakersfield has been identified by the coroner’s office as 40-year-old Michael Andre Hunley from Bakersfield.

Police said Hunley was hit by a vehicle in the 1200 block of Chester Avenue around 9:30 p.m. He died at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene, headed southbound on Chester Avenue, police said. The vehicle was described as an older model sedan with major front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.