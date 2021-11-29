Coroner identifies 2 of 3 killed in suspected DUI crash on Weedpatch Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified two of three people killed in a suspected drunken driving crash on Weedpatch Highway.

Alfonso Arbaca Gaspar, 58, of Maricopa and Denise Melinda Rivera, 31, of Bakersfield died at the scene of Friday’s crash at Weedpatch Highway and Smith Road, according to coroner’s officials.

A third person killed in the crash had not been identified.

Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, where she was placed under arrest, officers said.

According to CHP, Luqueleyson was driving a Jeep Cherokee south on the highway just before 2:30 a.m. when she crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla driven by Gaspar.

Rivera and the unidentified person were passengers in the Jeep, officers said.