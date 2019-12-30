Coroner has identified man fatally shot after approaching deputies while armed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally shot after arming himself and approaching deputies has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Heriberto Rodriguez, 27, was shot around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Water Street, according to coroner’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were called to a residence to a report of a domestic disturbance and contacted Rodriguez, who ignored commands and armed himself with an object, sheriff’s officials said.

He then approached deputies, and was shot shortly afterward.

A deputy involved in the incident suffered a cut to the head, according to sheriff’s officials. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.