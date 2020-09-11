Coroner determines Inyokern woman found dead in June was strangled to death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office determined an Inyokern woman who was found dead at her home in June was strangled to death.
The body of 62-year-old Susan Laurie Alfson was found in the home on Orchard Avenue near Broadway on June 14. The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the home for a reported death, and determined the death as suspicious because of “the suspicious nature in which the decedent was located.”
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said a man who knew Alfson was detained and questioned as a person of interest when Alfson’s body was discovered, but was not arrested.
The coroner released the findings Friday, ruling Alfson’s death a homicide with a cause of death of strangulation. The investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.