Coroner confirms identity of man involved in murder-suicide

by: Patricia Rocha

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) The Kern County Sheriff’s office has confirmed the man who shot a woman, then himself, over a month ago at a home in Stallion Springs is dead.

Dwayne Calkins, 86, has been identified as the man you who shot Andree Julia Calkins, 75, and then turned the gun on himself.

Andree was found dead from gunshot wounds May 9 around 8:30 a.m. in the 28000 block of Preakness Drive.

Dwayne was found at the residence suffering from a critical injury from what deputies said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to Kern Medical with critical injuries and later died from his injuries. The coroner’s office announced Tuesday the man died from his wounds the weekend after Calkins on May 11.

KCSO is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

