Coroner asks for help finding family of alleged homicide victim

Adrian Chavez held paper in front of his face during his arraignment on two counts of murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have released the name of a woman who is believed to be a victim of a man charged last month with two counts of murder.

The coroner’s office is asking for help finding family of 36-year-old Crystal Hernandez, whose body was found July 26 in the 500 block of South Union Avenue. She was traced to previous residences in Ventura, Fresno and Bakersfield but no family was located.

Hernandez was described as 5-foot-1 with a thin build and long brown hair, according to coroner’s officials. She had a history of homelessness.

Adrian Angel Chavez, 34, was arrested Oct. 27 in the deaths of Hernandez and Marilyn Cuervo, 28, whose body was found a year ago on Daniels Lane, police said.

Anyone with information about possible family members is asked to call the coroner’s office at 661-868-0100.