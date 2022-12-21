BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield.

Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on Fern Drive where police found the teen suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corcoran detectives at 559-992-5151.