BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Corcoran correctional officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder in his girlfriend’s shooting death, police said.

Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza, 34, reported the death as a suicide but Corcoran police say evidence collected at the scene and through interviews led to his arrest.

Police on Sunday morning were called to a reported suicide in the 1900 block of Evergreen Drive and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. Pulido-Esparza told police the woman was his girlfriend and they had argued the night before.

He said he woke to the sound of gunfire and called 911, police said. Three children were home at the time.

Pulido-Esparza works for California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and is currently assigned to the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran.