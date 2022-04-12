BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland man will continue to serve life behind bars after an appeals court upheld his 2019 conviction for molesting eight girls at a daycare his wife ran out of their home.

A three-justice panel with the 5th District Court of Appeal found the trial court did not abuse its discretion in excluding evidence Armando Villanueva was sexually interested in “adult Caucasian women, not children.”

At trial, an expert witness testified overall test results for Villanueva did not suggest sexual interest in children and no test raised concerns of “sexual deviance,” the appeals court noted. Those findings did not sway the jury.

The judges, in a ruling published Monday, said they don’t believe presenting evidence Villanueva was sexually interested in white women would have changed the trial’s outcome.

Villanueva, 59, was found guilty of committing hundreds of acts of molestation over a 12-year period against girls 3 to 12. Several victims spoke at his sentencing hearing in January 2020. They told the court about the anxiety and depression they suffered.

Villanueva was sentenced to 190 years to life in prison.