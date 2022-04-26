BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kyle Hoffman admitted breaking into the home of an elderly couple to steal money for drugs but claimed he didn’t harm them. It was his cousin who stabbed and bludgeoned the couple to death, he told police.

Hoffman and his cousin, Luis Palafox, were convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole for the brutal slayings in 2008 of Dorothy and Joseph Parrott.

An appeals court Tuesday upheld Hoffman’s conviction. He and Palafox, both 30, continue to serve life terms.

“After independent review of the record, we find that no reasonably arguable factual or legal issues exist,” says the ruling from the 5th District Court of Appeal.

In 2019, Hoffman argued he should be resentenced due to changes in the state’s felony-murder rule.

Previously, defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony such as robbery or burglary that resulted in the death of another person.

Changes in the law which took effect in 2019 and are retroactive now require a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder.

The trial judge denied Hoffman’s petition for resentencing, finding the charges and enhancements of which the jury convicted him meant jurors determined “Hoffman either was an actual killer or acted as an aider and abettor with the specific intent to kill,” court filings say.

Hoffman was 17 and Palafox 16 when they entered the Parrotts’ Durham Court home the night of Aug. 4, 2008. Hoffman said they planned to steal items to sell for money to buy marijuana.

He said Palafox entered the bedrooms of the Parrotts and killed them.

Joseph Parrott, 81, was stabbed eight times in the neck and struck in the head with a baseball bat, and 77-year-old Dorothy Parrott was beaten to death with the bat.

Three months later, Hoffman told a youth minister what he’d done and the minister contacted police.

Arrested Nov. 23, 2008, Hoffman told police how they broke into the home and described the noises he heard as his cousin killed the Parrotts. He said they stole about $200 in cash and coins.

Hoffman told police they selected the Parrotts’ home at random.

“As to why they chose that particular house, Hoffman surmised it was because they did not see any car and, when Palafox went to go knock on the front door and ran, no one answered,” the filings say.