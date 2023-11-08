BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles-area sex offender accused of killing a man in Lake Isabella has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, robbery and threatening a witness, court records show.

Hannah Tubbs, 27, pleaded no contest on Tuesday. Her father, Edward Tubbs, 67, also accepted a plea agreement, pleading no contest to charges of being an accessory after the fact and threatening a witness, records show.

Hannah Tubbs, who identifies as female, faces 15 years in prison at her sentencing next month, prosecutors said. Her father was sentenced to 192 days in jail and one year of probation.

It’s alleged Hannah Tubbs killed Washington man Michael Clark in the Lake Isabella area sometime between the night of April 20 to the early morning of April 21, 2019. They were members of what prosecutors called a “survivalist transient group.”

She was charged with murder and other crimes in April of last year. The murder charge was dismissed under the plea bargain.

Group members told authorities Hannah Tubbs and Clark argued over Tubbs stealing money, according to court documents. The two later went for a walk; only Tubbs returned.

She admitted killing Clark by beating him with a rock and dumping him in the Kern River, group members said according to the documents.

Clark’s corpse was found in the river months later. An autopsy determined he drowned.

Clark’s father told investigators his son had cognitive and physical coordination disabilities, was schizophrenic and didn’t take his medication.

In 2019, Hannah Tubbs was linked through DNA evidence to the 2014 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale. Tubbs was 17 at the time of the assault.

She pleaded guilty and received a two-year sentence in a juvenile facility after Los Angeles prosecutors chose not to request proceedings to transfer her to adult court. She was still in Los Angeles custody when arrested in Clark’s death, and was transferred to Kern County.

“It is crucial to hold an individual accountable for their actions, especially those who continually commit heinous offenses against vulnerable victims,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “Let this be a reminder that justice will ultimately prevail, and no one can escape the consequences of their crimes.”

Tubbs also has a 2020 conviction in Kern County stemming from a an incident in which a man was stabbed multiple times, prosecutors said.