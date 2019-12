DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of sexual battery in 1995 was arrested earlier this month for being in violation of his sex offender registration requirements, according to police.

Gregory Rene Jackson, a transient who was staying within Delano city limits, was arrested Dec. 2, police said.

Prosecutors charged the 59-year-old with two felonies: failure to register as a sex offender and possession of false or blank registration.

He’s next due in court Jan. 6.