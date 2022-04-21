BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man who beat his girlfriend and raped her in front of their baby was sentenced Thursday to 75 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors.

Arthur Ponce was found guilty last month of kidnapping, rape, child cruelty and other offenses.

On July 28, 2020, the girlfriend called 911 and said Ponce had taken their baby and refused to bring him back unless she did what he told her, according to prosecutors. When he returned, she went outside to check on the child. Ponce forced her into a car and drove to another neighborhood.

Ponce hit her in the face, neck and leg and held a knife to her as he threatened to kill her, she told investigators. He said her family would never find her body.

Prosecutors said Ponce took her to an isolated business park and raped her with the child present.