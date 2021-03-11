Convicted murderer Osuna not yet transferred to state hospital for treatment

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna, who a judge found incompetent last month to stand trial in the death of his cellmate, was still awaiting transfer to a state hospital for treatment as of Thursday.

Judge Randy Edwards noted during a brief hearing there have been a number of delays in getting inmates transferred to state hospitals amid the pandemic. He told Osuna, who appeared via video from Corcoran State Prison, that they’re waiting to get a bed for him and are not yet sure to which hospital he’ll be sent.

Osuna made no comment during the hearing.

Defense counsel and a prosecutor agreed with Edwards’ recommendation to set a hearing for April 26 to see if Osuna had been transferred.

Prosecutors are waiting until after a preliminary hearing — now put on hold indefinitely — to determine whether to seek the death penalty against Osuna, charged in 2019 with murder and other crimes in the killing of cellmate Luis Romero, 44.

In determining Osuna was not competent, Edwards relied on reports from two psychiatrists who found Osuna did not understand the criminal proceedings against him and could not assist his legal team in the preparation of a defense.

Osuna was serving a sentence of life without parole for the torture and killing of Bakersfield woman Yvette Pena at the time of Romero’s death.

He pleaded guilty in 2017 to first-degree murder and other charges filed in Pena’s killing. Osuna in that case had faced the death penalty if convicted at trial, but Pena’s family, seeking closure, asked prosecutors to make him a plea offer.