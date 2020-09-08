Convicted murderer Leslie Chance being treated in hospital following medical emergency, officials say

Defendant Leslie Chance listens to opening statements at her murder trial. Courtesy The Bakersfield Californian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leslie Chance, a former school principal convicted of murder earlier this year, was rushed from Lerdo Jail to a local hospital Saturday because of a medical emergency, a sheriff’s official said.

Chance, 53, was alive and receiving treatment, according to the official. He refused to say whether the emergency resulted from a suicide attempt.

More information regarding the incident will be released Tuesday, the official said.

Last month, a Superior Court judge rejected motions seeking a new trial for Chance, who was convicted in January of first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Todd Chance, 45. She faces 50 years to life in prison at her sentencing hearing next week.

Leslie Chance was found guilty of planning and carrying out the Aug. 25, 2013, killing of her husband after discovering flirtatious text messages between him and a former girlfriend. She shot him twice in the chest and left his body in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road.

She was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the shooting.