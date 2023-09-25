BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Board of Parole Hearings denied parole to a convicted murderer who poses as an unreasonable and current risk to public safety, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the District Attorney’s office on Dec. 2, 2004, Maricruz Galaviz, who is now 46, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Officials say Galaviz admitted to gang association in and out of prison and records show she was convicted of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics, providing false identification to a police officer and possessing drug paraphernalia.

On July 14, 2004 Galaviz with three others brutally beat their victim by burning her with cigarettes, choking her with a plastic bag, gagging her and kicking her in the face, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Officials say the victim was tortured for six hours and suffocated to death, after her death she was placed in a suitcase and moved to a garage. The victim’s body was found by law enforcement inside a barrel.

The California Board of Parole Hearings denied Galaviz’s parole for three years but the District Attorney’s Office asked for seven.

Officials say Galaviz’s case will automatically be reviewed in less than three years.