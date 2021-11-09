Convicted felon tased, arrested in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon who tried to evade police after resisting arrest from a traffic stop on Monday.

At around 7:30 p.m., TCSO deputies stopped Sandoval-Noriega, 28, for driving a truck with no license plates. The deputies learned Sandoval-Noriega had a suspended license and they found a meth pipe in his truck.

Deputies ended up tasing Augustine Noriega-Sandova when he physically resisted arrest.

During their search, TCSO deputies said they found an unregistered loaded Glock firearm and meth.

Noriega-Sandoval was booked into the Tulare County jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com (text or voicemail) at 559-725-4194.