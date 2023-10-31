BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A convicted felon who prosecutors say kept a handgun frame and ammunition in a locked safe has been convicted of two felonies.

A jury last week found Alexander Guzzardo guilty of possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon. He faces up to three years and eight months at his Nov. 28 sentencing, prosecutors said.

“Criminals who violate the terms of their mandatory supervision reveal their unwillingness to abide by the law and will be held accountable for their actions,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a release.

Guzzardo, who has multiple prior felony convictions, is prohibited from having guns and ammunition and was on probation when a June 2022 search of his home turned turned up the items in the safe, according to the release. The jury returned guilty verdicts on Oct. 26.