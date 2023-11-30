BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A convicted felon was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, according to the McFarland Police Department.

Police say officers received a report of a peace disturbance in the 400 block of Ebell Street Wednesday night around 11:16 p.m.

Upon the officer’s arrival, several people were leaving the middle of the roadway, according to the McFarland Police Department.

One of the males in the area was identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, 32.

Police say, Gonzalez allegedly possessed a firearm and brandished it at family members in a threatening manner.

Gonzalez was a convicted felon on active Post Release Community Supervision. Police say a loaded semi-automatic gun and suspected methamphetamine were found on Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon i possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled substance while armed.