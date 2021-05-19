Convicted felon arrested for DUI related charges in motorcycle crash

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — May 14, around 6 p.m. officers arrived to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Helena Street in Ridgecrest, CA for reports of a DUI crash involving one motorcycle.

According to a press release, Richard McQuade, was found to be driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. In his possession, officers found what they suspected as methamphetamine and controlled substance paraphernalia. Additionally, McQuade was found to be in possession of a loaded “Ghost Gun” which is prohibited, given his status as a convicted felon.

McQuade was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital where he was cleared for his injuries. He was arrested and booked at the Central Receiving Facility (CRF) in Bakersfield for seven charges:

DUI Causing Great Bodily Injury

DUI: Drugs

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition by Prohibited Person

Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia

According to the release McQuade’s passenger is suspected to have been ejected from the motorcycle. The passenger sustained significant injuries, and was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, and then transported via air ambulance to another hospital.