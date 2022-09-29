BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who in 2004 pleaded no contest to a murder charge in the death of a 22-month-old boy has been denied a motion for resentencing and will continue serving 15 years to life in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said prosecutors presented evidence Monday and a Superior Court judge denied Coyetta Cooper’s motion for resentencing.

Cooper, 57, has said she pleaded no contest to second-degree murder only because she faced possible convictions on first-degree murder and other charges if the case went to trial. She has repeatedly denied harming the child, Raymonte Bailey, and said she never saw her husband hurt him, according to court filings.

She was the caretaker for Raymonte and his four siblings.

Cooper ultimately entered the no-contest plea and her husband, Keithen Cooper, pleaded no contest to multiple counts of sexually abusing a child and received a 16-year prison term

In November, the 5th District Court of Appeal issued a ruling saying Cooper was entitled to a resentencing hearing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule.

Previously, defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony such as robbery or burglary that resulted in the death of another person.

The law now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Those who previously could have been charged with murder can now only be charged with the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or another serious offense.

Prosecutors opposed Cooper’s petition, arguing the facts in the pre-sentence probation report established she was the “actual killer” so the change in the law had no bearing on her case.

Defense counsel, however, argued it’s not clear what theory the prosecution relied upon. The defense said, “facts ascertained within the police reports and probation report do not clearly establish that (she) directly caused the injuries to (the victim).”

Cooper is housed at the California Institution for Women in Corona, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.