BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man seeking resentencing in the 2010 death of his newborn son fired his attorney Thursday morning, resulting in the postponement of a hearing at which a judge will decide whether he’s eligible to be resentenced.

New counsel will be appointed for James Willis Johnson later this month and new hearing dates scheduled.

In 2013, Johnson, 43, received a prison term of 31 years to life after being convicted of murder in the death of his son, Jordan, who had broken arms, legs and ribs, and burns to his genitalia that became infected. The baby suffered spiral fractures — meaning his limbs were twisted — to his arms and legs, according to police reports.

At trial, Johnson and his girlfriend, Denise Belmonte, blamed each other for the boy’s injuries. Belmonte eventually took a plea deal for a 15-year prison term.

Johnson is seeking to have his murder conviction tossed under the 2019 change to the state’s felony-murder rule, which says a person must actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Those who previously could have been charged with murder can now only be charged with the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or another serious offense.