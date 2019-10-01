Convicted baby killer sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man convicted of murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 4-month-old son was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison.

Daniel McKie, 21, showed no reaction as Superior Court Judge Stephen D. Schuett imposed sentence. Asked if he wanted to give a statement before sentencing, Mckie said, “No.”

Shackled and wearing brown jail clothing, the clean-shaven McKie sat silently through the rest of the proceedings.

Last month, a jury found him guilty of murder and assault charges in the Feb. 26, 2017, death of Anakin McKie at a residence in Sand Canyon, near Tehachapi.

McKie at first denied harming the baby, but later told investigators, “I killed him,” according to court documents.

Prosecutor David Wilson said after Tuesday’s hearing that McKie is finally held accountable for his actions.

“He caused traumatic, traumatic brain injuries that, according to the pathologist, from the moment of infliction to essentially death would have been seconds,” Wilson said. “These were extremely brutal, horrible injuries to a defenseless child.”

Tanya Richard, one of two public defenders who represented McKie, declined comment.

An autopsy found Anakin suffered multiple bruises to his body and trauma to the skull and brain. The injuries were consistent with violent squeezing and shaking.

Although Anakin bore his last name, McKie was not the biological father.

According to court documents, McKie told investigators he was carrying Anakin when he tripped over an oxygen machine the child needed for his underdeveloped lungs. McKie said he fell into a wall, and the baby struck his head against the wall.

That was one of four to nine different versions McKie gave investigators as to how Anakin became injured, Wilson said.

McKie’s apparent animosity toward the baby surfaced in a disturbing Facebook post that appeared after Anakin was born.

“Anyone know how to kill a baby while its (sic) in the hospital,” the post on McKie’s page read.

Authorities were alerted to the message and McKie was escorted from the hospital, where the newborn was being treated for a perforated bowel discovered at birth.

McKie claimed his account had been hacked.

He was barred from returning to the facility, and a doctor urged Anakin’s mother, Melanie Murphy, not to leave McKie alone with the baby.

The child was home for only 30 days before his death.

Wilson said there was some evidence suggesting McKie became angry over Anakin’s crying. Instead of keeping his calm, he assaulted the boy.

“All Mr. McKie had to do that day was just walk out of the room and take a break, and we wouldn’t be here today,” Wilson said.