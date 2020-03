BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of robbing a convenience store last month have been arrested.

Kenneth Avery, 24, and Victor Castaneda, 21, were booked into jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, gang participation and felony firearm charges, deputies said Monday.

The two were identified from surveillance images as the men who robbed the Circle K store at 1030 Oak St. early Feb. 23, according to deputies.