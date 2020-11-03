Confrontation between President Trump supporters, BLM activist caught on camera

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A confrontation caught on camera between President Trump supporters and a Black Lives Matter activist is under investigation by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Activist Erika Harris recorded the confrontation, which happened Sunday night on Panama Lane. Harris says she was part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration when she and her friends were surrounded by at least 20 to 40 Trump supporters.

According to Harris, the Trump supporters blocked her into a parking lot before telling her to get out of her vehicle. In the unedited video posted to Twitter, racist slurs can be heard coming from the people who blocked Harris’ vehicle. At one point, a woman reaches inside Harris’ vehicle in an attempt to grab her phone, which she was recording with at the time.

After the incident, BPD posted the following statement on Instagram:

“We’re aware of a social media post that recorded a confrontation that occurred on Panama Lane between two groups on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Officers were called and kept the peace separating the two groups who eventually dispersed.

The incident is being investigated by detectives in order to determine what crime, if any, may have been committed. Part of our review will also be an evaluation of our officer’s response.

We understand these are tense times with a lot of passion from a lot of diverse groups. Officers have had to keep the peace on several occasions over the past few weeks. We continue to ask that all members of the public behave civilly and express themselves peacefully.

Anyone with additional information or videos of the incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department investigations division at 661-327-7111, or submit tips to www.p3tips.com.”

