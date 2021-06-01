Condemned inmate who killed woman and 3 children dies

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) — A man who spent decades on death row for killing a woman and three children in San Luis Obispo County has died.

Richard Benson, 74, did not have a cellmate and foul play is not suspected, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Benson was found unresponsive at 5:27 a.m. Monday, corrections officials said in a news release. Prison guards performed CPR and an ambulance was called.

A paramedic pronounced Benson dead at 6:03 a.m.

Benson was sentenced to death after being found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder in the 1986 deaths of Laura Camargo and her three children. He was brought to death row May 1, 1987.

In addition to the murder counts, Benson was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and arson of an inhabited structure, officials said.