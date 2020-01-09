Concerned citizen rammed accused kidnapper’s vehicle to stop him from getting away: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hearing the woman’s cries for help, a concerned citizen sped after the vehicle in which the woman was allegedly being held against her will and rammed it with his own, according to court documents.

The man who intervened in the alleged kidnapping told detectives the driver of the other vehicle stopped, got out and pointed a gun at him. The concerned citizen hit him with his vehicle. The other man immediately began standing up with the gun still in his hand, and he hit him a second time.

The accused kidnapper, Fabian Prieto, 21, suffered a brain bleed, pelvic fracture and spleen injury, according to newly released documents shedding more light on the Dec. 18 incident that occurred on Highway 178, just west of Bedford Green Drive.

Prieto has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, spousal abuse, vandalism, two counts of assault with a gun on a person and possession of a firearm by a felon. He remains in custody on $250,000 bail.

The events leading to the collision began with an argument earlier that evening, the woman involved in the incident told police. She said she and Prieto have dated between four to five months.

After they argued that evening, she said, he left the apartment and went to the parking lot, where he kicked her car and broke the windshield. He then used his vehicle to block her car in, she said.

They were continuing to argue outside, she told police, when Prieto grabbed her by the hair, pulled her toward the ground and repeatedly struck her in the face. He then pushed her in his vehicle as she screamed for help, the documents said.

She said she asked Prieto multiple times to let her out of the vehicle but he refused, the documents said. She said she blacked out when the car was hit by the concerned citizen’s vehicle.

Both the name of the woman and the concerned citizen are redacted from the documents.

Prieto pleaded no contest in May 2018 to assault with a firearm on a person and was sentenced to a year in jail, according to court records. As a convicted felon, he’s barred from owning firearms.

He’s next due in court Jan. 28.