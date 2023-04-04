BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a woman in Ridgecrest will again be examined by a psychiatrist to determine if he’s mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records.

Daniel Gunnarsson will return to court April 25 for a hearing in which a judge will weigh evidence — including reports from the psychiatrist — to determine whether Gunnarsson understands the criminal proceedings against him and can assist his attorney with the preparation of a defense.

Gunnarsson, 22, was previously found incompetent in 2021. He was treated at a state hospital and in March of last year was found to have been restored to competency.

Deputies arrested Gunnarsson the morning of of May 18, 2021, after he was found with the body of Kathryn Pham, 21, in an RV garage at his stepfather’s home on Skylark Avenue, according to court documents. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder and mutilation of a corpse.

Gunnarsson allegedly was upset Pham didn’t reciprocate his feelings for her, friends told investigators.