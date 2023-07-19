BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Wednesday ordered a competency evaluation to determine if a man accused of attempting to kill a deputy can stand trial.

Juan Jose Campos Jr. will be examined by a psychologist to determine if he understands the charges against him and can assist in the preparation of a defense. Judge Colette M. Humphrey suspended criminal proceedings.

If Campos is found competent, proceedings will be reinstated. If it’s determined he’s incompetent, he’ll be sent to a state hospital where efforts will be made to restore him to competency.

Campos, 43, is represented by attorney Tony Lidgett, who requested the evaluation. A hearing on the doctor’s report is scheduled for Aug. 15. Campos remains in custody without bail.

On April 8, deputies arrived at a home on Casa Loma Drive after a woman called 911 to report she and others were hiding because her uncle was firing a gun, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Body-worn camera footage shows deputies enter the home and open a bedroom door.

The footage appears to show Campos, crouched behind a bed, point a gun at a deputy. A deputy then fires, wounding Campos and sending him to a hospital for weeks of recovery. The shooting was determined to be within sheriff’s office policy.