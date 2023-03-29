BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have requested the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly broke into and burglarized vehicles in downtown Bakersfield.

The burglaries happened back on Feb. 24th, in the 1600 block of 18th Street just west of Eye Street. The suspects broke into multiple vehicles and stole various items, BPD said.

The suspects are described as:

A man between 50 and 60 years old and stands between 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a grey beanie with green writing.

A man between 20 and 30 years old and stands approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall. The second suspect is believed to weigh 170 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark colored shoes black baseball style cap and was wearing a bright green nap sack during the burglaries.

Anyone with information regarding the case or suspects whereabouts are asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.