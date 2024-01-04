BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a stunning revelation, a decapitated body found nearly 13 years ago in a vineyard outside Arvin has been identified.

Ada Beth Kaplan, 64, of Canyon Country, was the woman whose remains were located on March 29, 2011, just east of Wheeler Ridge Road, coroner’s officials said Thursday.

The location where Kaplan was killed and who killed her remains unknown, according to coroner’s officials. Kaplan was buried in Union Cemetery after all leads to identify her were exhausted.

But in 2020 the coroner’s office worked with nonprofit DNA Doe Project, which built a family tree based on a DNA profile.

In July, two potential family members were identified, officials said. They provided DNA samples for comparison, and Kaplan was identified.

“Kern County Sheriff detectives followed up on the investigation and interviewed family members and it was learned that a missing person report was not filed on her,” officials said.

Former 17 News reporter Olivia LaVoice previously reported on the mystery of the body in the vineyard, interviewing then-sheriff’s spokesman Ray Pruitt, who was at the scene. What he saw shocked him.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Pruitt said. “I’ve seen some pretty gruesome crime scenes and this was just … it was creepy.”

Not only was Kaplan’s head missing, but her thumbs had been removed, investigators told LaVoice. The body appeared to have been posed.

“It appeared that the blood had been drained from the body,” Pruitt said. “Why did they take the time to drain the blood from the body? The crime scene itself was very clean. Honestly it looked like somebody had taken a mannequin, removed the head of the mannequin and posed it on the dirt road.”