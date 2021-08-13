Cocaine, heroin, handguns seized during home call: probation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers made two arrests and seized cocaine, heroin, $5,000 in cash and two handguns following a brief standoff in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers on Wednesday went to the 5300 block of Lamar Court and contacted Dustin Alberico, 37, who ran inside his home, probation officials said. Alberico was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

A second person, Robyn Riley, 49, was also contacted at the home and determined to be on active felony probation, according to the probation department.

Officers found two 9mm pistols, ammunition, scales, more than 120 grams of cocaine and more than 30 grams of heroin, according to the department.

Alberico was arrested on suspicion of gun-related offenses and a felony warrant, and Riley on suspicion drug and gun-related offenses, officials said.