BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule.

Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he could no longer be convicted of murder due to SB 1437.

The 5th District Court of Appeal, in a ruling published Thursday, ordered the case back to Kern for further proceedings.

Previously, defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony such as robbery or burglary that resulted in the death of another person.

SB 1437, which became law in 2019 and applies retroactively, now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise they can only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or other serious crimes.

In Garza’s case, he participated along with Juan Villa Ramirez in the Oct. 14, 1997, carjacking of Yarbrough in Lamont. Yarbrough’s body was found in an orange grove, his eyes covered with black electrical tape, hands bound with shoelaces behind his back.

There were three gunshot wounds to his head.

Garza pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and admitted a special circumstance of carjacking.

Ramirez, the shooter, was found guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges and sentenced to death. Now 46, he remains housed at San Quentin State Prison.

In July 2019, Garza filed a petition for resentencing, saying he could no longer be convicted of first- or-second-degree murder. Prosecutors argued he wasn’t eligible “because he admitted the special circumstance allegation and thereby admitted he was a major participant in the felony and acted with reckless indifference to human life.”

A Kern judge sided with prosecutors, but a three-justice panel of the appeals court overturned the decision.

“We express no opinion on the ultimate resolution of the petition,” the appellate court said.