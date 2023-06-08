BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men who faced a murder charge in a deadly shooting near Stramler Park has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Alfredo Naranjo, 24, entered the no-contest plea Thursday, and charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder were dismissed, according to court records.

Sentencing is set for July 6.

Co-defendant Daniel Lopez-Santiago, 22, was found guilty of murder in February and sentenced to 82 years to life in prison.

The two were arrested in the Dec. 15, 2020, shooting that killed Gregory Sean Aguilar, 31.

According to court filings, a car approached Aguilar and a woman while they were walking and someone inside asked him to identify which gang he was from. Aguilar answered and the car left but returned a short time later as the couple stood at 38th Street and Chester Avenue. The front passenger got out and fired several shots, killing Aguilar and wounding the woman in the thigh and neck.

Surveillance footage captured the car’s license plate, which helped lead investigators to the defendants, the filings say.