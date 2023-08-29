BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are scheduled to present closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of a 23-year-old Ridgecrest man accused of killing his girlfriend with an ice ax.

Daniel Gunnarsson faces life in prison if convicted as charge in the May 18, 2021, slaying of Kathryn Pham, 21. The trial began Aug. 14. Following closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberating.

Gunnarsson is charged with first-degree murder and mutilating a corpse.

The killing occurred a day after the couple argued, prosecutor Samantha Allen has said. Gunnarsson and Pham had dated about a month.

Allen said Gunnarsson became angry after seeing another man at Pham’s home. He later acted suicidal and drove recklessly, Allen said, and called Pham a “dumb b—-.”

The next day, he apologized and brought Pham inside his stepfather’s garage, the prosecutor said.

Pham’s body was found in the garage by painters working on the house. They also saw Gunnarrson inside, covered in blood, Allen said.

17 News will provide updates during closing arguments.