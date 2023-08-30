BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys will present closing arguments Wednesday morning in the trial of a man accused of raping and assaulting Cari Anderson 26 years ago.

Michael Allen Fontes, 49, faces a life term in prison if convicted of charges including attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, kidnapping and rape in the Nov. 23, 1997, assault of Anderson, who was left for dead behind Golden Empire Transit’s maintenance yard off Golden State Highway and F Street. A GET employee found Anderson unconscious hours later. There was extensive bruising to her face and body. Her throat had been slit.

Anderson, who died in late 2021 at the age of 63, suffered permanent injuries. Former 17 News reporter Olivia LaVoice told Anderson’s story in 2018, detailing her struggles and quest for justice.

17 News will live blog the closing arguments, scheduled to begin after jury instructions are read at 10 a.m.

Prosecutor Ken Russell has said Anderson was carrying $3,000 in cash from a disability check when she visited the Buckhorn Bar hours before the assault. A bartender noticed a thick sheaf of bills sticking out from her purse and told her to put it away and be careful.

The bartender offered her a ride home, but Anderson left with two men instead.

For years, there wasn’t a break in the case.

But in 2019, investigators took the suspect’s DNA profile — created from semen taken at the scene — and uploaded it to a genealogy database. Detectives identified the relatives and narrowed the search to the suspect’s maternal and paternal bloodlines, ultimately arriving at two names: Michael Allen Fontes and his brother, according to court documents.

Fontes’ DNA matched that of genetic material left by the suspect, documents said. The brother wasn’t a match and has not been charged.

Deputy Public Defender Sebastien Bauge, Fontes’ attorney, has said his client and Anderson engaged in consensual sex, nothing more. Anderson may have gone to other bars after they separated and encountered her assailant, he said.

The attorney noted identified identified two other people as her attackers — not Fontes or his brother.