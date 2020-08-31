Closing arguments presented in trial of man charged with killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaleb Kessinger brutally beat his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son then buried him in a shallow grave “like an animal” before washing clothes in an attempt to destroy evidence and leading police on a high-speed chase, a Kern prosecutor said.

Every action by the 22-year-old showed evidence of guilt as he tried to cover up what he’d done, Courtney Lewis told the jury during her closing argument Monday. She asked jurors to return guilty verdicts on all charges, including first-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death.

Kessinger’s attorney, however, said it’s important to take into account the liabilities of some of the witnesses — most importantly, those of Ayled Chavez, the slain boy’s mother. David A. Torres asked the jury to consider whether Chavez’s testimony painting herself as a victim is reliable, or whether she’s a cold and calculating liar who killed her son then blamed Kessinger, her then-boyfriend.

Kessinger and Chavez were initially both arrested on suspicion of killing Chavez’s son, Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez, and burying his body at Democrat Hot Springs. Kessinger was not the child’s father.

Chavez accepted a plea deal, was sentenced to two years in prison and agreed to testify at trial. She was the first witness called when the trial began Aug. 18.

On April 24, 2018, Chavez left Ramon in the care of Kessinger, whom she had been dating for about two months. When Kessinger later picked her up, he told her he accidentally hit Ramon’s head with a car door. He took her back to his house but refused to let her turn on a bedroom light to examine the child, and they got into an argument where Kessinger threatened her, Lewis said.

Eventually, Chavez turned on the light and saw the severity of the injuries to Ramon. She begged Kessinger to take him to a hospital, and he refused, Lewis said. He eventually relented, but not before getting Chavez to promise to lie about what had happened, the prosecutor told the jury.

Ramon died while they were on their way to the hospital. They returned to Kessinger’s house, then later drove to Democrat Hot Springs and buried the boy.

Kessinger told Chavez to come up with a story about what had happened to Ramon, Lewis said. He threatened to kill Chavez’s 2-year-old niece and the rest of her family if she didn’t obey him, Lewis said.

Chavez had reason to be afraid, according to the prosecutor. Chavez testified Kessinger had been violent toward her in the past, slapping her and dragging her by her hair. She knew he was capable of violence and that he owned guns.

In fear for her and her family’s safety, Chavez went along with Kessinger’s wishes and called 911 while she was on Union Avenue to report Ramon had been kidnapped. It didn’t take investigators long to find discrepancies in her story, and she eventually told them the truth, Lewis said.

Kessinger sped away as police arrived at his house on Nighthawk Lane in northwest Bakersfield. He crashed and ran from the car, managing to avoid capture until police tracked him down at the Travelodge on Oak Street. There, Lewis said, he resisted arrest and officers were forced to use a taser to take him into custody.

The prosecutor said Kessinger’s claim that he accidentally injured Ramon by hitting him with a car door was ridiculous. The evidence, including blood on a wall, carpet and pillow, shows the child was injured inside Kessinger’s house. It also shows the injuries were no accident, Lewis said.

A pathologist testified Ramon died as a result of multiple impacts to the head. The child was struck repeatedly with a “significant amount of force” on the front, back and sides of his head.

“These injuries show a clear intent to kill Ramon,” Lewis said.

Torres began his closing argument by quoting a proverb: “A lie runs until it is taken over by the truth.” He said there were many lies in this case, especially from Chavez.

He said Chavez is a pathological liar with no conception of the truth, and she tells people what they want to hear.

Torres will resume his closing argument at 1:30 p.m.