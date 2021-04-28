Closing arguments in murder trial postponed to this afternoon in attorney’s 2017 killing

Marcos Vargas is pictured on the left, while murder defendant Nicholas Quintana and defense lawyer Timothy Hennessy are at right.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Closing arguments have been postponed to Wednesday afternoon in the trial of a man charged with killing a local attorney.

Attorneys had been scheduled to present their closing arguments at 9:15 a.m. in the murder trial of Nicholas Quintana, but Judge Brian M. McNamara told the jury the arguments were postponed to 1:30 p.m. due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The judge didn’t elaborate, but Quintana, held in Lerdo Jail, was not in the courtroom and court officials said his and other court hearings were impacted by the escape early Wednesday of two inmates in an unrelated case.

Quintana, 22, has admitted to repeatedly stabbing Marcos Vargas but said he acted in self-defense as he fought to escape from the attorney’s southeast Bakersfield apartment. He said he willingly went there after the two connected on a dating app but the attorney refused to let him leave.

Prosecutor Eric Smith has said Quintana planned to rob and kill the 26-year-old Vargas. He argued the brutality of the killing — in which Vargas was nearly decapitated — is due in part to Quintana’s hatred of gay men, something Quintana denies.

Smith derided Quintana’s claim of self-defense, noting many of his injuries were inflicted from behind, there is no evidence Quintana was injured during the alleged fight and Quintana stole a laptop and cellphone before fleeing the apartment.