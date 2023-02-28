BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The defense is expected to rest its case on Wednesday in the penalty phase retrial of former deputy David Keith Rogers and closing arguments could be presented the next day.

Judge John W. Lua said whether closing arguments are heard Thursday depends on how early the defense rests. The judge and attorneys need time to go over jury instructions so it’s possible attorneys won’t give their arguments until next week. The trial is not in session on Friday.

In 1988, Rogers was convicted and sentenced to death for killing Janine Benintende, 20, in 1986 and Tracie Johnn’a Clark, 15, a year later, shooting them multiple times and then dumping their bodies in the Arvin-Edison canal. Clark was three months pregnant when killed.

The state Supreme Court in 2019 overturned his death sentence after determining a prosecution witness whose testimony was used during the penalty phase falsely testified he sexually assaulted her. His murder convictions remain intact.

The jury will soon decide whether Rogers should be resentenced to death, or to life without parole.